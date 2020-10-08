OTHELLO - The Othello School District board has approved a plan to move the district to a hybrid blended learning model beginning in November.
The district began the school year with remote-only learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic and following the recommendations of county and state health officials.
The new plan approved Wednesday calls for students back into a blended model where they will be in the classroom about 50 percent of the time. Students will be split into morning and afternoon sessions and teachers will supplement in-person learning with online resources students will use at home, according to the district. Families who have health or safety concerns will be able to remain in full remote learning.
The hybrid learning plan will be phased in by grade level. Kindergarten through third grade will be the first to return on Nov. 4; fourth through sixth grade will return Nov. 30; followed by middle and high school students in January.
“This plan follows natural breaks in our school year calendar and leaves gaps between groups so that we can monitor any COVID developments in our schools before bringing the next group of students in,” Superintendent Dr. Chris Hurst stated.
Pete Perez, assistant superintendent of Teaching and Learning, said there will be stringent social distancing and sanitation practices in place when students return to the classroom. Families will be required to submit daily wellness screening before a child will be allowed to attend classes.
“This is non-negotiable,” Perez added. “It’s going to take some effort and cooperation on the part of parents to make this work, if your child has any of the symptoms, please don’t send them to school.”
District officials say spittle students into morning and afternoon groups will reduce the number of students in a building and on a bus at the same time.
“This still isn’t going to be the normal school experience,” Hurst said. “But it is a big step in the right direction and our team has built a great plan with the safety and well-being of Othello’s students at its core. Our staff is ready to go and we’re excited to welcome our students back.”
The district will be in communication with families to determine whether they prefer to remain fully-online or send their students back in the blended model. A question and answer session with the superintendent and other school officials is planned at a later date.
The school district has not announced any potential date for returning to a fully traditional education model with all students in class full-time.
“We’re monitoring data, and taking our reopening one step at a time,” Hurst said. “Our plan always called for a stepped approach — online, to blended, to eventually traditional. If our COVID numbers in Othello continue to fall, we may very well be able to return to a traditional model later this school year.”
Between Sept. 13 and Sept. 26, Adams County had 416 new cases per 100,000 residents. Although data is incomplete from Sept. 27 to Oct. 7, the rate of new cases has decreased in Adams County but remains above the 75 cases per 100,000 residents threshold that health officials are recommending for any in-person learning.
(1) comment
I guess they don't have a cowardly health district...
