OTHELLO - On September 2, the Othello School District will literally bus WiFi to homes in the community who lack the internet needed to learn. Othello's school district is practicing remote-only learning this fall.
“Access to reliable broadband internet is a challenge for many in our district boundaries,” said Ed Petersen, Director of Communications. “Placing these buses in key locations will help families access their students’ online educational resources this fall.”
Each WiFi device can supply internet to up to 40 students at one time. Students who use the signal will have to be within 120 feet of the bus for reliable service.
The mobile WiFi hotspots will be available at the following times and locations each school day until further notice:
9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.: Washington Square Apartments (1065 S. 4th Ave.) Lions Park Apartments 3rd @ Juniper/Spruce June Rd. & Andes Rd. Area Saddle Rd. & Panama Area Othello Manor (815 S. Taylor)
12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Gemstone (Guadalupe Haven Apartments) Sportsman Trailer Court Othello Housing Authority Office Area Eagle Apartments Yellow Camp Radar Trailer Court Golden Plains
