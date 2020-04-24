OTHELLO - Othello police are offering a reward for information after the city skate park was vandalized.
Police say sometime Thursday night or early Friday morning, the skate park, located on the north side of Lions Park, was found damaged, with several spray-painted messages, according to Othello police.
Police have not yet identified any suspects.
“The Othello Police Department is offering a reward to the verified identification of the people who committed this crime,” Othello police stated. “The amount of the reward depends on the amount of verified information provided.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Othello police at 509-488-3314.
