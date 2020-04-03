OTHELLO - A local teacher’s wife inspired him to take action after learning that her employer remains in dire need of medical masks. Gale Vasquez teaches science at Othello High School. Gale’s wife is a registered nurse at Samaritan Healthcare. Gale says his wife expressed concern about the shortage of masks in the intensive care unit at her hospital.
“Being a concerned husband and father, I took what my wife was telling me to heart and decided to step into action. I mentioned to her that I have an number of 3D printers in my high school classroom. This discussion lead us to what we are doing now, printing 3D face masks and making face shields for those medical personnel working diligently at our local hospital and clinics. Our first step was to make a number of face shields which were distributed to the Emergency Room staff, the Laboratory staff and the Intensive Care Unit.”
Gale says his 3D printers have been printing “non-stop” since March 23.
The print format Gale uses is the same model developed by the Billings Clinic out of Billings, Montana, the same file used by Dr. Craig Harder of Moses Lake Family Dentistry.
Gale started a GoFundMe to raise money to buy materials to print the masks.
To donate to Gale's cause: go to https://bit.ly/2wbXtgh
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.