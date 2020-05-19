RIMROCK MEADOWS - A trailer was destroyed after a controlled burn got out-of-control on Monday in the Rimrock Meadows community north of Ephrata.
Grant County Fire District 13 responded to Rimrock Meadows at about 2 p.m. and arrived to find a camp trailer destroyed an an about half-acre brush fire sparked from an out-of-control burn.
Rimrock’s community fire department were able to contain the fire and fire district 13 crews worked to extinguish the blaze.
“As we see over and over this fire started as a controlled burn which spread in the wind destroying the trailer and threatening a home,” fire district 13 officials stated. “We can’t overstate how quickly fire will spread in the wind and spread easily to our vegetation and surrounding structures/vehicles. We ask you consider burning on another day if it’s windy.”
