MANSFIELD - The 174,000-acre Pearl Hill Fire is burning strong, but it isn’t as volatile as it was on Monday.
Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris says the winds have died down in the area. As of Tuesday morning, weather data shows winds at around 4 mph, a far cry from the 50 mph winds recorded on Monday.
Between Monday and Tuesday afternoon, fire officials with the Central Washington Interagency Coordination Center (CWICC) say at least three homes and two commercial buildings have been lost to the Pearl Hill Fire.
In addition to that info, Sheriff Morris says the three homes lost may be in addition to the homes lost in Bridgeport. Both CWICC and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office were unable to confirm the locations of the homes that burned in the fire.
As of Tuesday afternoon, over 1,000 homes remain under evacuation; locations include all of Bridgeport, Bridgeport Bar, Crane Orchard, Mansfield, Withrow, and surrounding areas.
Sheriff Morris says the Pearl Hill Fire is unique in the fact that it has a vast number of active fingers resulting in resources being spread out in fighting the fire.
Morris says the county plans to reopen some, but not all the roads in the fire stricken region sometime Tuesday afternoon.
The fire spans from Mansfield down to SR 2 near Rimrock Meadows.
The blaze is 0% contained with only 150 personnel on the fire.
