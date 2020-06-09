CLE ELUM - How he died and if he’s even dead has yet to be visually confirmed by law enforcement, but the assumptive circumstances surrounding Ian Eckles’ disappearance is enough motivation to assume the worst. That’s why a Facebook Fundraiser has been start for the benefit of Ian’s daughter and parents.
Law enforcement believes Eckles was murdered by Jorge Alcantara-Gonzalez several weeks ago while he was scouting for a hunt in the Mineral Springs area off Blewett Pass.
Started by Brooke Linn, the Ian Eckles' Facebook Fundraiser generated $11,386 in 12 days. 168 people donated to Linn’s cause. The donation total surpassed the initial fundraising goal of $5,000.
Local, state and federal authorities continue to hunt for Eckles’ alleged killer and the search area to find him was expanded last weekend.
To donate, to Ian's fundraiser page, click here.
