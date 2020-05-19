EPHRATA - Dozens of businesses in Grant, Kittitas, and Adams counties are getting the lifeline they’ve been looking for in terms of fiscal relief during the coronavirus pandemic. Many businesses have been on the brink of closure as entrepreneurs cling on to hope that they’ll be allowed to reopen. On Tuesday, several handfuls of local businesses have a scrap of hope after the state announced the first 500 Working Washington grant awards.
Businesses with up to 10 employees in Adams, Grant, and Kittitas were awarded grants ranging from $566 - $10,000 to cover allowable costs including rent, utility bills, supplies, inventory and other operating expenses.
“Getting this emergency funding to our local businesses as quickly and fairly as possible is our top priority and I greatly appreciate the huge effort by our team here in Grant County, along with our state partners at Commerce, to make this happen,” said Brant Mayo, Executive Director of the Grant County Economic Development Council.
“The economic impact of COVID-19 has been profound, and today I am pleased to report the first of $10 million in grants are on the way to help some of our smallest Main Street businesses keep their doors open and keep Washingtonians working as we continue to reopen our economy safely,” Gov. Jay Inslee said.
“These grants support very small businesses, many of which have not been able to access federal business assistance programs,” said Commerce Director Lisa Brown. “We know this is not enough to meet the need. We are focusing where we know funds will immediately recirculate and strengthen communities, and we continue seeking more resources to help small businesses survive and innovate as we all prepare for a ‘new normal’ in the aftermath of coronavirus.”
Chelan and Douglas counties were not among the 20 counties that had been grant recipients.
The following details the grant award amount per county, jobs restored, and types of businesses who’ve been merited funds:
Adams County
Total Grants: $154,548
Total Businesses: 27
Grantees included:
8 salons
7 retail establishments
5 restaurants
3 healthcare businesses
1 construction company
1 transportation business
1 theater
1 video production agency
Jobs Retained: 59
Grant County
Total Grants: $201,130
Total Businesses: 21
Grantees Included:
6 retail establishments
4 restaurants
3 healthcare businesses
2 construction companies
2 salons
1 fitness facility
1 collection agency
1 law firm
1 hospitality establishment
Total Jobs Retained: 64
Kittitas County
Total Grants: $154,554
Total Businesses: 32
Grantees Included:
7 construction/ contractor companies
5 retail establishments
4 restaurants
3 hospitality establishments
2 healthcare businesses
2 manufacturing businesses
1 fitness facility
1 surveying agency
1 auto repair business
1 law agency
1 salon
1 janitorial business
1 forestry service
1 electrical company
1 HVACR business
Jobs Retained: 98
