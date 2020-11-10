BLAINE - More than 500 Asian giant hornets in various stages of development were collected inside the nest discovered in Washington last month.
After opening the tree containing the hornet nest, which was about 14 inches long and about eight inches wide, on Oct. 29, entomologists with the state Department of Agriculture cut open the nest. Despite several applications of carbon dioxide, removal of the worker hornets, and storage in a cold facility, most of the species were still alive when the next was opened.
"We got there just in the nick of time,″ said Sven-Erik Spichiger, an entomologist leading the fight to kill the hornets.
Still, that didn't end the threat from the giant insects that can deliver painful though rarely deadly stings to people and wipe out entire hives of honey bees.
Scientists think other nests already exist and say it's impossible to know if any queens escaped before the first nest was destroyed.
The state Department of Agriculture says they will continue trapping the hornets through at least Thanksgiving but will likely track only worker hornets.
Preliminary results of what entomologists found in the nest:
- 6 combs – There were six layers of comb in the nest. Combs are the structures that hold the hornet larvae as they develop. Part of the interior of the tree had been chewed away to accommodate the combs.
- 776 cells – The combs are made up of cells and each individual cell can hold a developing Asian giant hornet. (The number is approximate as there was some damage to the combs.)
- 6 unhatched eggs – These eggs were all located in the last and smallest of the combs.
- 190 total larvae - The larvae are whitish “grubs” in uncapped cells. Many had fallen out of the combs into the tree cavity during the nest removal.
- 108 capped cells with pupae – Pupae are the next stage after larvae. Based on the size of the cells, most of the pupae found are believed to be pupae of new virgin queens.
- 112 workers – This total includes 85 workers that were vacuumed out of the nest on Oct. 24. All of the workers survived being vacuumed out of the nest.
- 9 drones – Drones are male hornets and they generally emerge from the nest before the new queens emerge.
- 76 queens – Most likely all but one queen would be new virgin queens. New queens emerge from the nest, mate, and then leave to find a place to overwinter and start a new colony the next year.
