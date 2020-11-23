MOSES LAKE - Despite the countless hardships posed by 2020, it didn’t deter charitable giving during an annual golf tournament put on by a Moses Lake-based business.
Typically held in June, the Moses Lake Ag World Golf Classic was postponed to August due to COVID-19 and the Kennewick event was canceled.
In May, Warren Henniger, the Ag World Support Systems and Golf Classic founder, died after a fall at his home.
The Moses Lake event raised $93,168 and the entire sum was donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities.
The Spudman reports that the 2020 Ag World Golf Classic was aided by 82 sponsors and donors and saw 133 participants.
(1) comment
Great job Warren! Miss you!
