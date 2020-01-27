OLYMPIA - Washington’s Department of Natural Resources recently awarded a six-figure sum in grant money to two wildfire prevention groups in Chelan County.
The Chumstick Wildfire Stewardship Coalition of Leavenworth was merited $193,743 in All Lands Forest Restoration funding and $40,000 in Building Forest Partnership funding. $171,947 in All Lands Forest Restoration grant funding and $27,786 in Building Forest Partnerships grant money.
The two groups were two of the nine organizations across Washington that received a combined $1.6 million in grant funding. The monetary support is spent on improving the health of forests that surround local communities which translates to healthier, more resilient vegetation that is more resistant to wildfires. The awarded groups plan and conduct forest health treatments, such as the thinning of overly dense forests.
“I am proud to support the forest collaboratives in Washington state that are working alongside us to make forests healthier and naturally resilient to devastating wildfires,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, who leads DNR. “These local organizations, as well as our federal, tribal and industry partners, are instrumental in our all-lands forest health strategy, which allows us to work together across property lines and restore forests on a landscape scale.”
Both the All Lands Forest Restoration and the Building Forest Partnerships grants were established by the legislature in 2018.
