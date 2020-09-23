MOSES LAKE - Stratford Road in Moses Lake will be closed overnight, in phases, beginning Monday for road improvements.
Starting Monday, Stratford will be shut down from 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m., Monday through Friday, through Oct. 23.
During the day, Stratford Road will be open but access will be limited. Drivers can expect delays.
The road project is being completed in three phases:
- Phase 1: Broadway Avenue to Knolls Vista Drive
- Phase 2: South of McDonald’s to the SR 17 bridge
- Phase 3: Knolls Vista Drive to south of McDonald’s
The road closures will coincide with each phase, and only the section of Stratford included in the phase will be closed overnight.
Road construction on Stratford Road is expected to last through November.
Please don't turn this road into a piece of crap like Division.
