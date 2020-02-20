EPHRATA - An oversized crane will tower over Ephrata on Friday, Feb. 28 causing the closure of a portion of C Street Southwest. The industrial crane is tasked with removing an old piece of air-conditioning equipment from the roof of Grant PUD headquarters.
The closure along C Street will span from Division Avenue to First Avenue Southwest. The closure should last from 6 a.m. to noon. The timeworn, 5,200-pound cooling tower is nearing the end of its useful life.
The same area will close again in mid-March when the new tower arrives for rooftop installation.
The construction cost of the project is $248,620.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.