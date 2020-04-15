MOSES LAKE - Working on a fast-food wage for some isn’t enough, especially as the coronavirus pandemic cripples a person’s personal prosperity in more ways than one. Apparently, that's why Craig Langel, owner of over 50 fast-food restaurants across Washington, Idaho, California, and Montana, donated his entire paycheck to at least all his employees working at Taco Bell restaurants in Ephrata, Moses Lake and Othello.
Langel owns Missoula, Montana-based CLC Restaurants.
Local Taco Bell staff say workers got an extra $125 to $250 on their most recent paychecks. The amount varied based on hours worked and position. Erin, an employee at the Stratford Rd. Taco Bell restaurant in Moses Lake expressed her gratitude on Wednesday.
“We’re very very blessed,” Erin said.
Tina in Ephrata says Langel’s gesture really made a difference.
“I thought the gesture was really nice that they did this for their employees,” “considering my husband is unemployed, it helped really well.” Tina told iFIBER ONE News.
Regional Manager Melody Schaff, a 24-year employee of Taco Bell and a 15-year employee at CLC spoke highly of Langel on Wednesday.
“It’s all about his people and he’s extremely generous, that’s just who he is,” said Schaff “He’s a great man.”
In Washington state, CLC Restaurants also owns eateries in Spokane, Tri-Cities, Clarkston and Colville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.