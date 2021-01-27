A study conducted by Wallet Hub ranked all 50 states in terms of their restrictiveness during the coronavirus pandemic.
According to research, Washington state ranked fifth in terms of having the most restrictions and most stringent of rules when it came to preventing the spread of the virus.
Further investigation shows that as a result, Washington’s death rate was ranked 8th in correlation with its level of limitations.
However, the drawback of the state’s restrictive atmosphere puts WA in the Top 25 states with the most unemployment; Washington is ranked 29th in that category.
14 metrics were used to rank each state. Washington was found to have the 2nd-most restrictions in terms of restaurants and bars and the 3rd-most for large gatherings.
The Wallet Hub study indicated that California is the nation's most restrictive state and Oklahoma is the least restrictive. Oregon ranked 13th and Idaho ranked 36th.