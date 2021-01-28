PASCO - According to the Capital Press, Tyson Foods has filed a lawsuit against Easterday Farms for allegedly bilking the company about of more than $225 million.
Easterday Farms is headquartered in Pasco with operations across eastern Washington, including Othello.
The lawsuit targets Easterday’s beef supplying division for reportedly falsifying records and submitting faked invoices for more than 200,000 cattle, that, according to the Capital Press, did not exist.
Easterday Farms also grows thousands of acres of onions and potatoes across the region.
The lawsuit was filed in Franklin County Superior Court on Jan. 25. The scheme allegedly lasted several years.
Starting in 2017, Tyson had a cattle feeding agreement with Easterday Ranches. Tyson says Easterday supplied about 2% of the company’s beef over the last four years.
iFIBER ONE News will have more on this story as it develops.