ROYAL CITY - At this point, the driver of the vehicle that died after colliding with a milk truck near Royal City remains a ‘John Doe,” due to a problematic paper trail.
“This is why you need to make sure you complete your vehicle registration paperwork,” Trooper John Bryant told iFIBER ONE News.
Troopers say the unknown driver was piloting a 1997 Toyota Camry just after 6 p.m. and was going south on SR 262 approaching SR 26 when the collision occurred. A semi carrying milk was going west on SR 26. Authorities say the driver of the sedan blew through the stop sign and struck the rear of the semi-trailer getting trapped underneath.
The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unknown if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor. The driver of the milk truck was 45-year-old Ismael Silva of Moses Lake.
Troopers say the trail to find the dead driver is going cold after speaking to the last registered owner only to find out that the car had been sold twice since they owned it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.