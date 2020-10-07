TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A school district in Tacoma, Washington, is investigating after a parent said her son was briefly kicked out of a virtual class chatroom for saying he admired President Donald Trump.
Elsy Kusander’s son, a sixth grader at Keithley Middle School in Parkland, was attending virtual class Oct. 2 when his teacher asked students to name a person they admired, Kusander told 770 KTTH Radio.
The News Tribune reports that Kusander’s son wrote in the classroom chat that he admired Trump "because he is making America great again. And because he is the best president the United States of America could ever, ever have. And he built the wall so terrorists couldn’t come into in the U.S. Trump is the best person in the world. And that’s why I had admire him.”
Kusander told KTTH Radio her son was briefly disconnected from the class, and his comment was erased from the chat by the teacher. He was invited to rejoin class several minutes later.
Franklin Pierce School District spokesperson Joel Zylstra told the newspaper the district is investigating the incident.
“We’re still assembling pieces of what happened,” said Zylstra.
Zylstra also said that since the incident has been shared the teacher has received threats, and district officials are worried about his safety.
“Our goal at the end of the day is to create a safe and equitable learning environment for all students,” Zylstra said.
(14) comments
Yup. As I've read here previously, idiots get told to shut up.
Trump's garbage -- in fact, all "alternative reality" garbage that floats in the spectrum of the radical fascist Confederacy -- has no moral place in public discussion, nor public education.
Had the child post a shining admiration for Oblama, or OBiden he would have been praised. Sign of the times unfortunately. The tolerant and enlightened ones are wonderful people. Just ask one, unless they're too busy burning down a building or lighting police cars one fire during a peaceful protest as they call it.
Brendan Stanton
https://mynorthwest.com/2203336/rantz-seattle-teacher-scolds-student-trump/
Parents, please be aware of what your kids are being taught and bring it to the media if something like this happens. From what I'm reading, the districts won't even respond for comment on these issues and it's happening all over the country.
These School Districts need to start firing these teachers or maybe suing the teacher individually. What gives that teacher the right to infringe on that students First Amendment Rights.
BIDEN2020
INSLEE2021
The tolerant left. These people are the worst.
What can you do imbreads keep on reproducing amongst themselves.
Yeah your right about that teacher.
Your call us inbreds. You call us racist. Say the white male is responsible for all the problems in America yet you fail see to how ignorant your logic is. America aspired to be the greatest country on earth. People all over the world dream of becoming and American citizen. You and all of the other freeloading minorities that complain here have ancestors that RECENTLY immigrated to America because it's the greatest country on earth. But what you all fail to recognize it that old white men created this place. The very people you complain about created a place you and your kind flock too. You have come her to sponge off us, complain about us and want to change our country to be more like the shithole of a country your family came from.
The book of Revelation talks but the plagues that come and destroy the world. It's talking about you and your kind. Your a plauge. Your kind came here uninvited, unwanted and unneeded but have bred like filthy animals that you are and are destroying this nation.
You can vote in biden. You can pass laws. You can strut around with your chest all puffed up because there so many of you but no matter what you do you are still trash. That's all your ever going to be. Your second class citizens because that's all your capable off aspiring too. Look at the shithole country your ancestors came from and know that's what your going to turn this nation into.....a shithole and will be full of trash like you and you will wonder what happened.
I find it amazing and funny that a six grader understands more than his teacher and some of the people that comment on here. Good kid!
Teacher, "How dare someone have a different opinion than me. I'm going to passive-aggressively teach him a lesson."
Interesting they give the students family name but not the teacher. The filthy, communist teachers union will protects this a$$ anyway.
What is it with you and communists every time you comment you call ppl that. You do realize your buddy trump loves communists admires them.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.