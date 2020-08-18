In an interview with KING 5, Labor and Employment Attorney Karin Jones provided details about the benefits afforded to workers struggling with childcare via the CARES Act.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act parents with childcare woes are entitled to ten weeks of paid leave and two weeks of unpaid leave.
Jones told KING 5 employers with fewer than 500 must provide expanded coverage. Though, businesses with less than 50 workers can opt-out. Medical providers, employers of first responders and pharmacies can opt-out as well.
Jones says parents can take leave intermittently if an employer allows it. Under the Act, a person will be compensated two-thirds of their pay, or a maximum of $200 per day.
Businesses will be reimbursed through a payroll tax credit for any amount of pay.
The benefit is available to workers through 2020, unless the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) is expanded again to last through 2021.
(1) comment
Just another unfunded entitlement balanced on the back of small business...Politicians buying votes...until they run everyone out of business then there will be no jobs and these idiots can stay all they want..
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.