MOSES LAKE - To prevent large group gatherings, the City of Moses Lake is closing the parking lots at McCosh Park and the Surf ’n Slide Water Park for the Fourth of July fireworks show.
The COVID-19 pandemic led the Moses Lake Spring Festival Committee to cancel the Freedom Festival’s usual activities and entertainment at McCosh Park.
The fireworks show is set to begin around 10 p.m. July 4 and organizers are asking spectators not to gather at the park during the show.
Parking lots at McCosh Park and the water park will be closed following the Moses Lake Farmers Market, which runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 4
