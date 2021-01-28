GEORGE - The reader board on the Dodson Road overpass near George will be taken down by crews next Tuesday.
According to the WSDOT, westbound lanes will be shifted to the Dodson Road over-crossing so a contractor can remove the damaged electronic sign. Work to remove the sign will likely cause some delays between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. that day. According to Washington state troopers, the lit display caught fire at around 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 8.
DOT spokeswoman Lauren Loebsack says the screen of the reader board was blank when it caught fire, but the screen usually displays a message telling Washingtonians to mask up to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
iFIBER ONE News spoke to Grant County Fire Marshal Bruce Gribble who says he assisted the Washington State Patrol in its investigation of the fire. Gribble suspects that the blaze was “human caused,” but the Washington State Patrol will provide the official confirmation on the cause at a later time as it continues to investigate.