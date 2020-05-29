MOSES LAKE - A Pasco man was critically injured in a collision involving two semi-trucks early Thursday morning east of Moses Lake.
Ramon Martinez Barajas, 32, was taken to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake before being transferred to Providence-Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, according to the sheriff’s office.
Martinez Barajas was driving a semi-truck north on Road N Northeast when another semi, driven by 52-year-old Virginia resident George Bodley, reportedly failed to yield at a stop sign on South Frontage Road at the intersection with Road N. The two semis collided in the intersection.
Bodley’s trailer was ripped from the truck and slid about 100 feet before coming to a stop in the middle of Road N, just underneath the Interstate 90 overpass. Both semis involved in the collision were totaled, according to the sheriff’s office.
Bodley was not seriously injured in the wreck. Deputies cited him for second-degree negligent driving.
The road was closed for about six hours for the investigation and cleanup.
