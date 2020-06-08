MOSES LAKE - A woman with a history of trying to elude police was arrested Saturday after reportedly jumping from the passenger seat to the driver’s seat of a stolen car during a traffic stop in Moses Lake and leading police on a chase that ended in a crash.
About 5:20 p.m. Saturday, officers observed a stolen vehicle at the intersection of West Broadway Avenue and South Ash Street. The driver immediately pulled over for a traffic stop, according to Moses Lake police.
Police say the driver, a 32-year-old male, and one passenger, exited the vehicle and were taken into custody. While police were detaining the two, Cassandra Ochoa, 25, allegedly went from the front passenger seat to the driver’s seat and drove off.
Ochoa reportedly continued through town and onto eastbound Interstate 90 before taking the Road U Southeast, about 12 miles east of Moses Lake. Police say Ochoa continued north before driving off the road and crashing near Frontage Road while attempting to turn left.
Ochoa was taken into custody and booked into Grant County Jail for felony eluding, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, reckless endangerment and driving with a suspended license. Another passenger who remained in the vehicle during the pursuit was released.
The original driver was released due to jail restrictions.
In 2019, Ochoa was sentenced to drug treatment under the state’s Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative for a lengthly police chase of a stolen car through Moses Lake that ended with Ochoa getting the vehicle stuck while trying to make a U-turn. Ochoa faced up to 18 months in prison if she was not sentenced to drug treatment.
In 2018, Ochoa was sentenced to just 40 days in jail under a first time offender waiver for a pursuit near Royal City, also involving a stolen car.
I got some SUV riders without helmets joy riding down my street. Maybe Inslee, Dent and Warnick can stop them frightening my rescued dogs
Helmets aren't required in an SUV.
well done
That poor woman..she must have been scared of those horrible policemen. Defund the police.... Pssst!! Yes it does sound stupid doesn't it.
