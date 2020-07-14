OLYMPIA— Gov. Jay Inslee announced Tuesday that the statewide pause for counties looking to advance from their current stage of economic reopening will continue though at least July 28 and he warned there is a “significant risk” that parts of the economy may have to be closed again if coronavirus activity continues to climb.
The pause — implemented earlier this month — was originally intended to be in place for two weeks for the state’s 39 counties, which are in various phases of a four-stage economic reopening plan. But Inslee said the number of confirmed cases and hospitalization rate is troubling.
“We’re not in as bad of shape as some other states. But we have to look where we’re going to be, not just where we are,” Inslee said at a news conference. “And we are heading to big trouble if we do not figure out a way to knock this pandemic down.”
Inslee mentioned states like Oregon and California, which recently rolled back reopenings in response to a spike in cases.
“Doing so would be really tough,” he said. “But the status quo, we know, is very, very dangerous right now.”
Inslee said the actions people take now — including wearing facial coverings and maintaining physical distance from others — “is going to determine what this virus looks like in the fall.”
Last week, an enhanced statewide order took effect that requires businesses to refuse service to customers who don’t wear facial coverings. That order builds on previous mask requirements issued last month.
Exemptions exist for people who are deaf or have hearing loss, those who have medical conditions that preclude them from wearing a mask and children age 5 and younger.
And people engaged in recreation alone or with household members and those eating out at restaurants don’t have to wear masks as long as they are properly distanced from others.
Seventeen counties are in Phase 3 of reopening, which allows gyms and movie theaters to operate at half capacity, restaurants to increase capacity to 75% and for group gatherings of up to 50 people, including sports activities. Standalone bars in counties in this phase are still allowed to stay open and provide table service, but bar seating is not permitted.
Seventeen counties are currently in Phase 2, which allows restaurants and taverns to operate at half capacity with limited table sizes, hair and nail salons and barber shops to resume business, and retail stores to reopen for in-store purchases at 30% capacity. It also allows additional outdoor recreation and gatherings with no more than five people outside of a person’s household.
Five counties — Benton, Chelan, Douglas, Franklin and Yakima — are currently the only counties in a modified Phase 1 of reopening, which allows some additional business activity beyond essential businesses.
(6) comments
You may not think I feel your pain but I do. I have several ole grant county close to my heart friends that disagree me. Its OK, I still love them like my brothers. I just see this as an event that were all on the same page or all of us lose...Im prepared to lose with you, honestly. I care about MANY people that dont agree wirh me and thats OK. I hope that we can find a way forward without losing loved ones on either side.... good night friends.
We all get to share in the virus.
As society folds up it's gonna get really "different".
You can't hide from a disease forever.
Those sailors were at sea for 35 weeks and they still got it.
Why does this guy wear such a baby looking mask and BC glasses.. He looks like a pervert to me -- Like he's trying to lure a young child so he can "hold" them..
It's an old pic -- iFiber used it back on July 2. The new one has grinning FDR's on it.
BC glasses, I like it. I know what you mean!
This statement below is indicative of his inability. Socialism didn't destroy the flu so I'm out of ideas.
“And we are heading to big trouble if we do not figure out a way to knock this pandemic down.”
@jqp.. I said before I have basically given up and am accepting defeat.. I won't wear a mask out of principle now. I will drive to Idaho to shop in a state that wants to support businesses and people. I am 100% positive that a major economic event will happen but only time will tell what that will be (depression more than likely, recession already here, inflation i'm surprised we aren't seeing more, loss of GDP, and a currency flooding the market at unprecedented volumes).
To me, these are all recipes for an economic disaster but it will probably take about 12 to 18 months to start to materialize..
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.