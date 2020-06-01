MOSES LAKE - A march and vigil for George Floyd has been planned for Sunday, June 7 in Moses Lake.
Organizers are meeting a Lauzier Park, located on Central Drive at 5 p.m., with the march beginning at 6 p.m., heading to Stratford Road and onto South Pioneer Way. The march will continue onto Nelson Road to Division Street and make its way back to the park where a vigil is planned. Community members are invited to join both the march and vigil.
“Our purpose is to show our support to our friends, family and citizens that are part of the black community; and to demand change and justice,” organizers stated. “This will be a peaceful march. Do not show up with violence on your mind or in your heart. We are not here to cause a riot. We are here to demand change, and to demand justice.”
Organizers have been in contact with the Moses Lake Police Department, which is working with the group to ensure everyone’s safety.
More information on the march can be found here: https://bit.ly/3crrIyO
Demonstrators in Washington and around the country have been protesting the killing of Floyd, a black man who died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck until he stopped breathing.
It is written, "Organizers have been in contact with the Moses Lake Police Department, which is working with the group to ensure everyone’s safety."
Well if this just isn't hypocrisy at it's finest.. Moses Lake Police department who just GUNNED down a suspect less than 90 days ago is going to "ensure everyone's safety". HEY I know an idea Maybe Moses Lake Officer Nick Stewart will be at the finish line and can give all the Demonstrators marching, "to demand change and justice" can give all of them high 5s and shake their hands too to standing ovations.
I just find it hypocritical how you are valuing one man's life over others who have been killed at the hands of the "law enforcement".. Poor training, poor procedures, and poor lack of compassion in combination of arrogance and hostility towards people who lack authority and power is sickening regardless of race..
But just like Officer Nick Stewart got away with killing his suspect -- I will almost guarantee that Officer Derek Chauvin will be found NOT GUILTY for the exact same reasons.. They will point out and his defense will be this was his training and he was "only" subduing a suspect .. You just watch.. Nothing has changed since Rodney King except Cops have lobbied for and received more clemency from Government law makers..
The ability of left wing lunatics to conflate one incident with another will never cease to amaze. You take an incident of clear police brutality like the Floyd case and compare it to a cop shooting an armed man who fired a gun at him. You need your head examined.
