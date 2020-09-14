The fires responsible for taking lives and destroying livelihoods in north central Washington are progressively being corralled by firefighters; one of them nearing full containment.
The 223,000-acre Pearl Hill Fire in Douglas County is 87% contained as of Monday.
Fire officials expect to begin demobilization state crews sometime tomorrow.
Full containment of the fire was initially schedule to happen sometime Monday. The 188,000 Cold Springs Canyon Fire is 50% contained.
Crews will continue to mop up the northeastern portion of the fire near Omak.
