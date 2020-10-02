MOSES LAKE - The charitable organization, People For People, is living up to its name after donating one of its shuttles to a long-term care facility in desperate need of transportation.
In August, Soap Lake’s McKay Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center was given a shuttle to use as the Columbia Basin Foundation helps the long-term care facility raise funds for a brand new bus.
People For People is a charity that provides workforce development, transportation to those without it, and Medicaid transportation. Since iFIBER ONE News published its story about the fundraising effort, CBF Executive Director Corinne Isaak says her organization has helped raise half of the $21,000 needed to purchase a new shuttle.
The bus will be used for medical appointments and activities. McKay Healthcare and Rehabilitation has been without a bus for the last two years. Isaak says your donation to the McKay Special Projects Fund at CBF is the key to meeting needs for local seniors in the Columbia Basin and beyond.
CBF is asking that you partner with them and send a donation to the Columbia Basin Foundation with McKay on the memo line for checks and online donations are also accepted on their website.
For more information about the Columbia Basin Foundation, visit their website: https://www.columbiabasinfoundation.org/
