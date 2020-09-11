Fire officials are reporting an uptick in containment and manpower on the Cold Springs Canyon Fire in Okanogan County and the Pearl Hill Fire in Douglas county.
As of Friday morning, the Cold Springs Canyon Fire is 25% contained and the Pearl Hill Fire is 50% contained.
Personnel on the Pearl Hill Fire has increased to 531 people and the Cold Springs Canyon Fire has 290 crew members on it.
Containment efforts are in the Haley Lake and Omak Lake areas. In total, the fire has scorched 187,689 acres.
The Pearl Hill Fire is at 178,000 acres. A large-scale suppression push continues on the most active portion of the fire around the town of Bridgeport and the Columbia River.
The number of hot spots on both fires are nominal compared to the inferno-like conditions seen Monday. The following is a satellite map showing what’s left of each fire:
