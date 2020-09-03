ROSLYN - Precious to the Donaldson family, the Roslyn Theater’s longtime owners are parting ways with the long-standing community staple after making the tough decision to retire this year. No, the decision to retire is not coronavirus-related, but more of a gesture of love from its current owners who are hoping to find someone who will care for it like they did.
Here are some recent pictures:
The 1560 sq. ft. building is a turnkey business with one screen, a concession stand, and a bi-level seating arrangement in the picture room.
Reeling over its history, the Roslyn Theater was built in 1900 and was originally served as a funeral home from 1904 – 1972.
After the funeral home closed, new owners breathed life into the building by converting it into a movie theater in 1979.
The building has a listing price of $934,000.
