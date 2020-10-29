EPHRATA - A small plane went down in a field Wednesday afternoon near Ephrata.
Motorists along state Route 17 and state Route 282 called 911 about 1 p.m. when they witnessed the plane go down in a field next to the highway, according to the sheriff’s office.
The pilot and lone occupant of the Kitt III experimental fixed wing aircraft, Jordan J. Baker of Moses Lake, was attempting to make an off-field landing on a private property access road when the engine experienced roughness as he attempted to abort the landing.
The main landing gear separated from the aircraft as it touched down, causing the plane to skid off the access road and into a field.
Baker was not hurt, according to the sheriff’s office.
(1) comment
Somebody tell that cop in the picture to turn around. The plane's over here.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.