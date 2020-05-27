EPHRATA - Pizza Hut is serving 500,000 free pizzas to Class of 2020 seniors through May 28. The giveaway is a partnership between the pizza maker and American dairy farmers. A free medium one-topping pizza is available to all graduating seniors until supplies lasts.
“Our brand has a long history of celebrating moments that matter – like graduations – and Pizza Hut takes pride in being a part of our customers’ big days. So, it’s only natural that we’d be there for students and their families to help celebrate the accomplishments of the graduating class of 2020,” said George Felix, chief marketing officer, Pizza Hut. “We’re proud to partner with America’s hard-working dairy farmers to bring students who are missing out on their chance to cross the stage with their diploma, an opportunity to celebrate with their favorite Pizza Hut pizza.”
To claim a free pizza, visit www.pizzahut.com/gradparty, sign into a Hut Rewards account, and a digital coupon for a free one-topping Medium Pizza will be deposited into your account while supplies last.
