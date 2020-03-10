MOSES LAKE- A local man likely unable to live down his checkered past is drawing further ire from Planned Parenthood offices across eastern Washington.
Self-taken video shows Jake Eakin of Moses Lake preaching against abortion outside of the Moses Lake Planned Parenthood Monday morning. Eakin is a well-known anti-abortionist and abolitionist who frequents space near or next to Planned Parenthood offices across eastern Washington.
Paul Dillon, Vice President of Public Affairs at Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho says Eakin is pushing his limits and the organization is assessing whether to take legal action against him. Dillon says Eakin has trespassed onto Planned Parenthood property more than once with a trespassing citation on his record from March of 2018. Dillon says Eakin had been video taping front desk staff at Yakima’s Planned Parenthood office prompting police intervention. Dillon says Eakin scares Planned Parenthood staff and patients when he is present which is considered to be "interference with a healthcare facility;” an offense that reportedly goes against state law.
“Staff are resilient and Eakin’s presence is definitely unnerving against staff and patients. What his goal is to try to interfere with patient access. It’s extremely sad that this is what he’s spending his time focusing on. He uses a lot of violent rhetoric. He doesn’t believe in laws. He could potentially be in violation of interfering with health facilities which is a state law. He’s taken his anger and channeled it to women seeking healthcare and the LGBT community which definitely should be cause for alarm. I hope he gets the help he needs. This is how he makes his living. He’s being supported by national groups. This is his job,” Dillon told iFIBER ONE News.
Last year, Eakin appeared before the Wenatchee City Council on April 11, reading an anti-abortion message and urging councilmembers to “preserve justice and punish evil.
Eakin’s rap sheet includes a conviction for murder. In 2003, Eakin, who was 12 at the time of the killing, pleaded guilty to murdering 13-year-old Craig Sorger of Ephrata. Eakin, was released from custody in 2016.
Jake Eakin was arrested in 2016 in South Dakota after reportedly escaping from a work release center in Yakima. Eakin reportedly took a bus to Rapid City, S.D., where he was arrested at a bus stop by the Washington Department of Corrections Community Response Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service.
Now serving as a Christian minister, Eakin told the Daily Beast in 2019 that his actions during childhood inspired him to speak out against abortion.
“When you have went through something like I have, [when] there's a tragic past where a young boy was tragically murdered, it gives you this sense of value for life,” he said. “My past was defined by that, but now I want it to serve Christ and try to rescue these children," Eakin told the Daily Beast in 2019.
