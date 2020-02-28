EAST WENATCHEE - On Friday, iFIBER ONE News confirmed that Wendy's has filed an application for a building permit in East Wenatchee. East Wenatchee city staff say the fast food chain is looking at sharing a parking lot with Hobby Lobby. City officials say the application has yet to be approved. The restaurant would be the Wenatchee Valley second Wendy's establishment with a current location in north Wenatchee. Reportedly, the initial target opening date is May 1.
Plans to build East Wenatchee Wendy's underway
