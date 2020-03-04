MOSES LAKE - Platinum-selling country music duo Parmalee, will lead this year’s music lineup at the Grant County Fair. Parmalee was a 2016 American Country Music nominee for “New Vocal Duo/Group of the Year.”
Since 2001, Parmalee is one of the few musical groups to earn three consecutive Top 10 singles from a debut country album. Parmalee has performed on national stages such as: The Late Late Show, FOX & Friends, NBC’s TODAY Show, and more. Hailing from North Carolina, Parmalee is comprised of brothers Matt and Scott Thomas (lead vocals/guitar and drums, respectively), cousin Barry Knox (bass) and life-long friend Josh McSwain (guitar). Parmalee takes the Brian Miller stage at 7:30 p.m.
VIP tickets will be available on the Grant County Fairgrounds website gcfairgrounds.com, on Monday, March 13. VIP Tickets will be (2) for $198 which includes a reserved VIP section, Food and drinks.
Friday night’s headliner will be announced soon.
