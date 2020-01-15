MOSES LAKE - First time female hockey players are invited to take part in the upcoming Play Hockey Like a Girl event in Moses Lake.
The event is from 9:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 20 at the Moses Lake Ice Rink, located at 610 S. Yakima Ave. The event is free to and is sponsored by the Moses Lake Adult Hockey Association.
USA Hockey Level 3 coach Rachel Applebaum is the class instructor. Applebaum is returning to Moses Lake for her second year of teaching the class.
Females ages 4 to adult can participate in a skills session for the first hour and then play in a girls-only hockey game. Participants who need gear can contact Teya Porter at 509-431-1142.
“The idea behind Play Like a Girl is to generate more interest among the ladies, the moms and the little girls and it provides at least one day where there’s no boys on the ice and it’s just them having fun,” stated Moses Lake Recreation Supervisor Tom Los, who also plays amateur hockey and referees local games.” I also have a daughter and I want her to want to play hockey. My wife came out last year for this and she is planning on coming out this year. My daughter’s only 2 now. She won’t be able to be out there, but next year I plan on having her in gear.”
Los said many girls start dropping out of hockey as they get older, usually in the 10U-12U range, in part because there are fewer girls playing the sport.
“I want to grow hockey for girls so that way it helps retain girls and then eventually we have a girls hockey team,” Los stated.
All participants at the event will be entered into a drawing for tickets to a Tri-Cities Americans game and an Americans player bobblehead.
Registration is available online here: https://apm.activecommunities.com/moseslake/Activity_Search/play-hockey-like-a-girl/1487
