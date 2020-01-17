EPHRATA - Chelan, Douglas and Grant counties as well as the cities within their boundaries will take a tally of the local homeless population on January 23.
Known as the Annual Homeless Census, or Point-In-Time Census, the count provides the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Washington State Department of Commerce with information about the socio-economic landscape of the local area.
The PIT helps communities find patterns in terms of who is experiencing homelessness and why, building a greater understanding of the causes and effects of housing insecurity for our most vulnerable citizens.
The annual PIT is mandated by the state of Washington’s Homeless Housing and Assistance Act (RCW 43.185C.030). This statute requires each county to “make every effort to count all homeless individuals living outdoors, in shelters, and in transitional housing, coordinated when reasonably feasible, with already existing homeless census projects including those funded in part by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) under the McKinney-Vento homeless assistance program”.
People who are counted include:
- Those self-identifying as homeless
- People living in emergency shelters
- People living in transitional housing
- People living in unsheltered places, and in places not meant for human habitation like cars, parks, sidewalks, abandoned buildings
- Folks living in RV’s that are in disrepair, are without access to sewer, water and electricity connections as well as areas where RVs shouldn’t be parked.
The 2019 homeless count tallied 391 homeless people in Chelan County, 21 transients in Douglas County and 148 people in Grant County. According to the Washington State Commerce Department website, point-in-time homeless count results are released the following June.
