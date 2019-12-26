MOSES LAKE - It’s nearly time to take a cold swim in Moses Lake for the Polar Plunge benefiting Hands ’N Paws Animal Assistance.
The plunge is set for noon on New Year’s Day at Cascade Park. Participation is free.
Coffee, hot cocoa and cookies are available by donation. Organizers say there will also be a clothes changing station available after the plunge.
This is the first year the plunge is hosted by Hands ’N Paws Animal Assistance, a nonprofit founded this year to keep animals in their homes by providing education, resources and help with preventative veterinary care and grooming including rabies vaccines, shots and microchipping. The animal assistance program works with the community, partner organizations, veterinarians and volunteers.
Cascade Park is located at 8301 Valley Road NE.
