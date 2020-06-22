SOAP LAKE - Eight months after the Trump 2020 billboard sign was posted in Soap Lake, a north-facing political message countering that display was plastered last week. But the financier of the new sign remains a mystery.
On Monday, iFIBER ONE News reached out Emerald Outdoor Advertising, the owner of the roadside billboard. Emerald Outdoor Advertising Operations Manager Tom Townsend says the sign was posted on the side opposite of Trump 2020 last Thursday. However, Townsend says he can’t disclose who paid for the sign or how much it costs.
iFIBER ONE News also reached out Trump 2020 billboard financier Lorres Golbienko who says he isn’t bothered by what’s on the other side of his paid advertisement.
“I don’t have a problem with it. I told them (local Democrats) to do it eight months ago. It goes to show how slow the Democrats are at getting things accomplished,” Lorres told iFIBER ONE News. Lorres says he chose not to occupy the north-facing side in addition to his south-facing message.
“I felt like it wouldn’t get the exposure that was worth paying for,” Golbienko told iFIBER ONE News.
Emerald Outdoor Advertising of Spokane says the signs will remain on the billboards through November 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.