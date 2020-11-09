WENATCHEE - Con la ayuda de los oficiales del condado de Chelan, los oficiales del Sheriff del condado de Grant dicen que llevaron a un abusador de niños sin hogar a la cárcel el domingo.
Christopher Lester, de 31 años, tenía una orden de arresto por una letanía de delitos sexuales fuera del condado de Grant.
Los delitos incluyeron: violación infantil en primer grado, abuso sexual infantil en primer grado, incesto en primer grado e incesto en segundo grado.
Lester fue encontrado y arrestado en algún lugar del centro de Wenatchee el domingo.
