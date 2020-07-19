WENATCHEE - A billboard expressing support for law enforcement has been marred with a message of hate in south Wenatchee.
Wenatchee Police say sometime overnight late Friday/early Saturday, someone had tagged "ACAB" over the billboard. Research by iFIBER ONE News that was confirmed by police tells us that the acronym stands for “All Cops Are Bastards.”
Police say they received a report about the vandalism at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. The sign is located at 733 South Wenatchee Avenue near Stan’s Merry Mart.
Authorities say there aren't any cameras in the area to catch the culprits and police do not have any suspect information at this time.
iFIBER ONE News spoke to Wenatchee police Capt. Brian Chance:
“I fully support people’s right to have an opinion and exercise their first amendment right, but they’ve crossed a line with committing a crime in defacing someone’s property,” Chance said. “The statement on the sign is the grassroots truth. They are people who are willing to do a job that many people aren’t willing to do and step into the fray to protect the innocent. The motivation into why people got into this profession hasn’t changed. I believe in my heart that we are necessary and are needed in our communities, every profession in the world has problems and we too… are people.”
iFIBER ONE News also got a response from Wenatchee police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld.
“Rights come first, period, as long as they aren’t being exercised in a manner that’s harmful to others. Putting the billboard up is not a crime, vandalizing it is, he said”
Wenatchee police don’t know who financed the message, but there are more billboards with the same or similar messages in the Wenatchee Valley.
The damaged billboard is owned by Lamar Advertising. Police say the billboard will be taken down.
kinda sucks how most of u don’t understand how the blue lives matter flag is racist. im #prayingforyou, but like yikes. also, the fact that some of these comments are extremely aggressive isn’t helping prove your point about how all cops aren’t bastards, like bruh u literally sound like a cop. but like anyways if you find whoever did this can u tell them i admire their work and would love to meet them? <3
I note that none of the law enforcement officers who are my neighbors fly this flag with the blue stripe. It, like the Gadsden and other flags, has been turned into some sort of symbol that apparently sends the wrong message to them. I also know several retired police from other states and only one seems to promote this.
As for the vandalism - as others have said, does nothing to promote any reforms that might be needed - just the opposite.
King Cheato’s desperation move is to attempt to enflame America as much as he can -- this, to try to drive centrists who just want peace and quiet and law and order toward him. And forget that they don’t think he’s very good at presidenting.
Notice the “riot” in Portland this weekend? Right after Trump sends secret-police goons to stir up trouble? That’s the idea. Don’t fall for it.
Trump’s rich supporters pay for things like subversive, trouble-causing billboards. Then sit back and wait to exploit the reaction. Or, time when they want to set off their little bomb. Like this weekend, when somebody supposedly defaced their extremist “pro-police” dirty flag abomination. Coincidence?
Notice what a *really good job* the graffiti artist did on the sign? As if they had plenty of time, without worry about a cop catching them? Think about it.
According to your doomsday prophesies, isn’t “the big one” supposed to happen soon? Seattle, Portland, SF, LA all collapse into the ocean. Good riddance.
Hopefully they will catch the people who wrote this and Crack their heads open when the "resist" arrest.
I know your frustrated but I think that is "part" of what has led us to the point were at
@Rural .. YEAAAHHHH that will change public perceptions about cops -- They could even put on their cars.. FEAR -- Intimidation - DEATH !!!!
Criminals should fear the cops! Don’t like cops, don’t break the law. Stop protecting these scumbag criminals and demeaning the police.
@JBC.. You should fear a Government official?? You DOOO realize they are supposed to be OUR employees right?? What in God's green earth are you smoking that you think I should FEAR my employee??
Are you a criminal? Do you walk by a cop and instantly fear them? Yeah, me Neither. Criminals should.
@JBC.. Actually I do fear cops.. Because they can literally pull a gun and kill you and ask questions later.. Time and time again this played out and the Government has given them this free reign to kill.. All they have to do is give a "REhearsed" statement they felt "threatened" and they are legally allowed to kill you.. DEAD and you have ABSOLUTELY no recourse..
To me that "qualified immunity" Cops hide behind make them and the Government no better than any other human rights abuser country we chastise.
If you’re scared of the police, I can’t help you with that. People are scared of the dark, too. To think the police are out pulling guns and shooting people with impunity and the government gives them free reign to kill is lunacy. You said it’s happened time and time again...when? People just walking down the street, boom! gun pulled on them and shot? Nope. We ask the police to go into the most dangerous parts of our society, dealing with the most violent and dangerous people and tell them how they’re suppose feel and act? How about you try being a police officer. You go respond to a call and let me tell you how you’re supposed to feel. Where is the appreciation for these people? You guys want to demonize police and make it impossible to do their jobs, who’s going to ever want to be a cop? Not your child, or father, or sister, or mother out there, so who cares.
You have a bad day at work, worst case you get fired. Police officers can get killed. They kiss their families and go off to work every morning with a chance they dont come home. Let’s make their job easier for them and not harder.
The Divided States of America grows. Obviously we dont have the destruction and violence of the big cities in E. Washington but we are trending in the wrong direction. I dont have all the answers and right now I dont feel like even offering much in opinions. Not a good day, policing needs some change, but to act like officers are not an essential part of our society is ignorant and wrong.
The fascist “Thin Blue Line” perversion of our sacred flag is a symbol used in the police community to signal solidarity with white supremacy.
In a place like Wenatchee, “They are your neighbors, your friends, your family” takes on special meaning for white supremacists. And sends a message to those not Aryan.
It is not vandalism to attack fascist symbolism. It is patriotism of the highest order.
Please read paragraphs (g) and especially (i) of the US Flag Code below.
No, our flag was not vandalized. A fascist perversion of our flag posted as an advertisement for white supremacy, was protested. The Wenatchee cop, you notice, calls it “Freedom of Speech.”
When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty. -- Thomas Jefferson
Will Basin Patriots stand up? Or cower cynically under their pointy white hats?
Hey Trumpus, seriously, who are you going to call if someone tries to break into your house tonight? These same people you are slandering? My guess is you dont know one police officer. If you did, you would be embarrassed by how outlandishly offensive your statements are to people that put their lives on the line every day to protect their communities. Have you ever been a part of something greater than yourself, Trumpus? I doubt it. If you did, you would learn of a brotherhood that forms when a group of people share the same struggles, heartbreaks, successes, and failures. That flag is a symbol of that brotherhood amongst police officers. It takes an awful lot of balls for some low rent blatherskite like you to baselessly slander and throw out your own interpretations of what you think that flag means. Hey, how about you toe the line yourself? Ante up! You want to sit there and disrespect the same people you will rely on most when you are in trouble. Pathetic.
The police didn't start this symbolism. It popped up, people thought, "cool!" and then white supremacists co-opted it and ruined it for everyone.
So someone came up with a better Blue Line symbol. It's sort of "flag inspired" -- you can go look online, you'll see it. That's the PC one. The billboard's stained abomination is subversive provocation.
It's really bad that white supremacist subversives use our respect for police against us. It's a sneaky trick, and cops know about it. Some of the dumber racist cops think it's fun. The way the Wenatchee cop talked, he knows whats up. A good guy.
Don't discount the possibility that agent provacateurs defaced the billboard. In the cities the white extremists do this sort of thing a lot.
It's just going to get more complicated going forward, unfortunately. Just remember:
When tyranny comes, it comes draped in a flag and promising to uphold law and order.
To suggest that sign is some sort of White Supremest dog whistle is asinine. “The way the Wenatchee cop talked, he knows what’s up”. What? You imply that he knows this is a white Supremest slogan. Then, you imply that white supremists are defacing their own “dog whistle”? You’re all over the place. I think your statements are idiotic and foolish. I stand with cops!
There might be some serious counseling needed in your future...jeez
My guess would be this is called "Frustration". For almost 2 months now there have been national calls by A LOT of people for how police handle situations and the tools they use to be re-evaluated. These calls and demonstrations have essentially been met with blind eyes and deaf ears on the part of police departments and the political establishment.
To me, this only symbolizes the disconnect there is between Public servants and the ones they are supposed to be supporting. Again, to me, it shows that the Government and their employees do not feel the need to listen and support what people are asking for..
The CoronaVirus only further highlights this example by the Government doing whatever they want to do the the people are just supposed to step in line to what the Government says. It's scary, it's frightening, it's un-democratic, and it was not made America successful.. This is what they do in China -- Government talks -- You listen and you do..
So close! In China the government tells business and people what they are going to do.
In the USA, banks and corporations decide what we're going to do, and the government enforces it.
@trumpus.. So Close.. In China The government gives authorization which can be taken at any minute.
In the USA, The Government fumbles and stumbles and then tells businesses they screwed up after the fact.. The Government can't manage ANYTHING correctly but they are experts with 20/20 vision and finger pointing away when a private entity makes a mistake.. Name ONE ONE ONE thing that the Government can do without making an absolute mess out of it?? And then they don't take ownership of the mess..
So the US Government is basically just incompetent and has been for DECADES..
well folks- its here in our area now. on a smaller scale for the time being. Did some riding on forest service roads couple weeks ago- by myself. quiet bike-going slow- went by a few homeless or bugging out camps- went by 1-young man-woman setting in lawn chairs- beat up camper-graffiti sprayed all over it- went about 1/2 mile further-turned around-headed back to truck- went by this camp approx 5 min later- looked agan- they were both setting in the lawn chairs -each had shotguns pointed vertical. no threat-just a clear warning to me. this was up scotty creek- up blewett pass-beware this area.
I'm really sick and tierd of all the hate.
By the way, only few cops are bastards. They tarnish the reputation of all the good ones.
Vandalism is a crime. Hey people, free your mind. You can see it another way, like, All citizens are beautiful instead of going towards hate.
Here's what the thin blue line means:
The Thin Blue Line
The "thin blue line" is a term for the police that is used to assert that they are the line which keeps society from descending into violent chaos. The term began as an allusion to the British infantry regiment The Thin Red Line during the Crimean War in 1854. The regiment of Scottish Highlanders — wearing red uniforms — held off a Russian cavalry charge. The "blue" in "thin blue line" refers to the blue color of the uniforms of many police departments.
This sucks. I don't know anyone who supports this kind of behavior, liberal or conservative. Sometimes being an ass outranks political affiliations.
Agreed..kinda like tearing down statue's, vandalizing federal buildings, defacing monuments, burning businesses ect...I'd call them animals.
I'll wager that if they come out and find their car vandalized their first call will be for police assistance.
