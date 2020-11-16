BREWSTER - Brewster Police suspect that an arsonist is responsible for fires at two local churches on Sunday, November 15.
Police say the New Testament Baptist Church burned early Sunday as did Sacred Heart Catholic Church the same morning.
Authorities are currently investigating the origin and cause of both fires.
No further information has been released.
Anyone with information about the fires or tips on who may have done it are asked to call the Brewster Police Department.
