QUINCY - Both anecdotal and factual intel tells us that trends rise and fall in concurrence with significant changes as they occur in a community. That’s apparently evident when it comes to the City of Quincy, according to police Chief Kieth Siebert.
On Tuesday, the city released its annual report and data shows an 11% overall drop in crime between 2018 and 2019. Despite, last weekend’s shooting, Siebert says the decline in crime is noticeable. But what’s contributing to the downtick is an uptick in the town’s economy with some help of a new police regime.
“The economy is forcing people to move,” Siebert told iFIBER ONE News. Siebert asserted that a portion of the people moving are those who commit crimes.
"Many who have chosen a life of crime can't afford to live here anymore," stated Siebert.
Siebert added that many of the notoriously nefarious offenders are relocating to Ephrata, Soap Lake and Moses Lake where its reportedly cheaper to live. Considering that, Siebert says the rise in housing costs in town is taking its toll on the less fortunate forcing relocation. According to the real estate app, Zillow, the average price of a home in Quincy has gone up 3.2% year-over-year to $265,000. According to Zillow’s rent index, the average price for rent in Quincy is $1,300 and $1,240 in Moses Lake.
Siebert also imparted to iFIBER ONE News that with near record-low unemployment locally, more people are working which apparently translates into less crime.
Though, the recent change of the guard is also a factor.
Siebert says the police department has been targeting more repeat offenders and is spending more time patrolling the streets, a deterrent for crime.
Lol! Yeah right! Wasn't there a shooting there just this last weekend? Money, jobs good housing or not, gang bangers gonna gang bang. This is just feel good speak, nothing more. A little lull in the action. I've watched Grant County go down the toilet in the last 40+ years I've lived here and I don't see it improving any time soon.
