SPOKANE - Police departments in Moses Lake, Othello and Soap Lake have received grants from the Department of Justice to hire additional officers.
The Moses Lake Police Department and Soap Lake Police Department both received $250,000 grants while the Othello Police Department received a $125,000 grant. The grants are provided through the Department of Justice’s Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office).
Nearly $400 million in grants were awarded to law enforcement agencies across the country.
“The Department of Justice is committed to providing the police chiefs and sheriffs of our great nation with the needed resources, tools, and support,” Attorney General William Barr stated. “The funding announced (Tuesday) will bolster their ranks and contribute to expanding community policing efforts nationwide. A law enforcement agency’s most valuable assets are the men and women who put their lives on the line every day in the name of protecting and serving their communities.”
Law enforcement agencies that applied were required to identify a specific crime or problem in their area and explain how the funding would be used to implement community policing approaches. About 43 percent of the grants awarded Tuesday will focus on violent crimes. Other grants will also be used to fund school resource officers and opioid education, prevention and intervention.
Moses Lake police proposed adding to their detectives, specifically the Street Crimes Unit with an emphasis on gun crime, including juvenile gun crime, according to Capt. Mike Williams.
The COPS Hiring Program is a competitive program intended to “reduce crime and advance public safety through community policing,” according to the Department of Justice. Funding through the program had been on hold since the spring of 2018 due to a nationwide injunction that was lifted earlier this year.
Instead of more city cops (who the Mayors control) why not hire more sheriff deputies instead?
