EPHRATA - Ephrata business owner Adriana Morris arrived at her store Saturday morning to find the front door wide open and the business burglarized. Morris posted a video on Facebook pleading for the community’s help to find the suspect responsible.
Morris says in the video that some used a rock to smash a hole in the glass of the front door at to get into into the Level Up boutique store on First Avenue Northwest sometime late Friday night or early Saturday morning. The suspect stole a number of items including makeup, sunglasses and jewelry, according to Morris.
Ephrata police are investigating the burglary and no suspects have been identified. Morris is asking residents to be on the lookout for anyone selling the stolen items pictured below.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ephrata Police Department at 509-762-1160.
