WARDEN - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a suspect who used a stolen credit card at an ATM in Warden.
Photos of the ATM camera were released by the sheriff’s office, showing the man use the stolen credit card to withdraw money at about 1:40 a.m. on April 13.
Deputies say the man was also driving a stolen white Ford pickup truck during the transaction.
Both the pickup truck and credit card were reported stolen in Mesa, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information is asked to call 509-545-3510 or 509-762-1160.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.