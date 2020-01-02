COULEE DAM - On Thursday, iFIBER ONE News followed up with Colville Tribes Police Department about the circumstances surrounding the death of a Native American man found dead in Elmer City on Tuesday.
Leonard “Junior” Simpson Jr. of Coulee Dam was reported missing and was last seen walking along a road near Elmer City on Christmas Eve. iFIBER ONE News asked Tribal Police if any information was available regarding the location of where Simpson’s body was found, the condition it was in, time of day it was found and cause of death. iFIBER ONE News was told that information about what happened to Simpson is expected to be released next week.
