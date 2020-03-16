QUINCY - A Monday morning police pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Quincy ended when the driver went off the road and crashed into a large debris pile.
Quincy police responded about 7:30 a.m. to reports of a stolen 2016 GMC pickup truck from the 1000 block of Intermodal Way Northeast. Officers quickly located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop but the driver, identified as 25-year-old Mary Aldana, reportedly took off, according to Quincy police.
Aldana reportedly drove off the road at the intersection of Division Road and First Avenue Southeast and crashed into a debris pile. At some point, the woman also struck a BNSF Railway equipment shed during the chase.
The pickup truck became disabled and the woman was found lying outside the driver’s side door. Officers provided aid until an ambulance arrived.
Aldana was taken to Quincy Valley Medical Center for minor injuries.
Quincy police continue to investigate.
“This was a great response by the Quincy Police Department, Grant County Fire District 3, Protection One Ambulance and Quincy Public Works,” Capt. Ryan Green stated. "Our officers were quick to response and locate the stolen vehicle and provide aid to the suspect after she crashed.”
Quincy police also reported that the crossing at Central Avenue and Division will be closed for the rest of the week due to the damage to the BNSF shed, which will take some time to repair. Drivers can use the alternate route at Third Avenue Southeast and Division Street East.
