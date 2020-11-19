MOSES LAKE - A man accused of two armed robberies in Moses Lake and later shooting at law enforcement during a pursuit is also suspected of robbing a gas station in Rock Island before his arrest early Wednesday morning.
Jesus Torres, 24, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree attempted murder with a deadly weapon, first-degree assault, two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree assault, felony eluding, drive-by shooting and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. He’s also expected to face robbery charges in Douglas County.
Moses Lake police initially responded Tuesday afternoon to Carniceria Madrigal on West Broadway Avenue after Torres allegedly entered the store and selected items to purchase. As the clerk opened the till, police say Torres brandished a pistol and demanded cash, making off with more than $900 before fleeing the store.
While police were investigating the first robbery, officers were notified of another armed robber at JRs Economart, also on West Broadway. Torres allegedly entered the store and immediately pulled out a pistol, pointing it at the clerk. Surveillance video reportedly shows Torres go behind the counter, pulling money from the till while demanding the clerk lie on the ground. Torres was able to take about $500, according to court records.
Moses Lake police, having several previous investigations involving Torres, immediately recognized him in the stores’ surveillance videos.
Just after midnight, a Grant County deputy passed Torres’ vehicle at he was approaching Ephrata, leading to a pursuit through town. Torres allegedly fired multiple shots from both a rifle and pistol during the pursuit. One shot penetrated the patrol vehicle of deputy Jeff Wentworth. The bullet fragment struck him in the foot. Wentworth underwent surgery to remove the fragment and was released from the hospital Wednesday morning.
Moses Lake police were later contacted by the Douglas County detective who said they had a robbery Tuesday night and the suspect and robbery matched what had happened in Moses Lake, according to court records.
Police again recognized Torres from surveillance pictures from BJs gas station in Rock Island. Torres allegedly took about $600 during the robbery.
“It was clear Torres had committed the Douglas County robbery before returning to Grant County and being located…” detectives wrote.
Police reportedly recovered a pistol and cash in Torres' vehicle. Bullets and shell casings were also scattered throughout the vehicle, according to court records. The AR15-type rifle was recovered in an alley in Ephrata after Torres had tossed it from the vehicle during the pursuit.
(1) comment
must been getting a stash to go south to the border either that or greedy..why would the store keep so much on hand..no one uses drop safes with time delay like 7-11?
