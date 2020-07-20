If you’re still receiving that extra $600 a week in unemployment pay, there’s a fair chance you’ll lose it after this week if congress doesn’t intervene.
Since April 4, many who are affected by the coronavirus-induced layoffs received additional unemployment aid through the state made available through the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Program (FPUC). FPUC is entirely federally funded and available only at federal discretion. State employment agencies administer the benefits, but do not have a say in whether this benefit is extended.
Congress is expected to convene this week to decide whether it will pass additional coronavirus relief which could include an extension in federal unemployment benefits.
iFIBER ONE News decided to poll its readers on Instagram and Facebook to find out where they feel COVID unemployment pay should be extended or not. According to our unscientific Facebook poll, 56.5% (464 voters) said ‘yes’ and 43.5% (357 voters) voted ‘no’. On Instagram, 95 people voted in favor of extending benefits and 85 voted ‘no’.
(1) comment
About time!!
