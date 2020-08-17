VANTAGE - WSDOT crews will continue their work in replacing patches in the road along the Vantage Bridge with more permanent fixes this week.
Since the start of 2020, a handful of holes caused by traffic have caused closures in areas along the bridge. WSDOT officials say the frequency of the holes prompted a special project that began this summer.
Prior to the patch replacement project, Lott says crews filled holes with a quick drying compound, but this week, workers will rip out the patches and fill in the holes with concrete.
From now until Thursday at 4:30 p.m., a partial closure of eastbound I-90 will be closed as crews work to fill in the gaps.
Lott says the WSDOT would like to conduct a full rehabilitation of the bridge, but it doesn’t have bankroll to budget for the $11 million project.
Lott says only the legislature has the power to set aside enough money for a bridge restoration of that caliber.
The Vantage Bridge is 140,000 square feet and each year, crews have been replacing about 600 square feet of road surface since 2016. Built in 1962, the last rehabilitation project on the bridge deck was done in 1981.
WSDOT official not that rebar exposed by the holes can be driven over, but it isn't practical. Transportation staff with the state say the bridge is still safe to drive over, emphasizing that they wouldn't allow motorists to cross if they didn't feel it was safe.
Inslee can spend $40,000,000 buying illegal alien votes, but can’t seem to find $11,000,000 a rehabilitate a bridge. On second thought illegals swim across the Rio Grande all the time. Oh no, I just remembered blm types don’t like the water much. What a pickle for ole Jay.
Sadly, the vast majority of us on the east side vote against Inslee every chance we get. But, the I-5 stepfords just keep voting for the poison that's killing us all, and we're stuck with it..
